Labor Issues

Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

By By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
WKTV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant workers are calling it quits just as people are starting to dine out again and restaurants rush to reopen. In May, the rate of quits per share of employment in the accommodation and food services sector, which includes restaurants, was 5.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure held steady from the month prior, and is higher than the quit rate across all sectors, which fell from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May.

Mark Zandi
#Labor Relations#Darden Restaurants#Food Drink#Penn State#Rutgers#Texas A M#Moody S Analytics#Olive Garden#Mcdonald#Cnn Business#Cable News Network Inc
Related
Advocacyjohnlocke.org

Progressive Recommendations Would Harm, Not Help, Hourly Workers

A new report published by a left-wing group included policy recommendations they claim will help hourly workers. The recommendations, however, largely introduce more restrictions, costs, and burdens to hiring hourly workers, which leads to less hiring. A better recipe to help hourly workers would be to peel back layers of...
RestaurantsWHNT-TV

Restaurant Worker Shortage

From retailers to restaurants, they're all struggling to find workers even though unemployment is at a new post-pandemic low in Alabama. It's affecting everything from wait times to hours of operation. Here's a look at what one north Alabama restaurant is doing to keep its doors open.
BusinessVox

Companies that make people return to the office will lose employees

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, many offices will open back up in September. Most companies are asking that employees return on a hybrid basis, meaning they come into the office at least some of the time. But what exactly that will look like is uncertain. What is certain is that more...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Are Taco Bell Employees Really Forced To Stay In The Store During Their Lunch Break?

As a fast food brand with a global reach, Taco Bell is definitely a giant in the industry. The chain certainly attracts its share of good-natured kidding, but at the same time, it claims to offer a flexible environment to its staff members. A description on its website reads, "We truly believe that where you work matters, and we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy. We see each employee as an entire person and offer benefits to encourage work-life balance."
Labor IssuesWRAL

Low-Wage Workers Now Have Options, Which Could Mean a Raise

McDonald’s is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John’s and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses. The...
Labor IssuesArkansas Online

Low-wage workers see options grow

McDonald's is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John's and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses. "In...
EconomyMotley Fool

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs at Record Rates. Should You?

Despite a shaky economy, workers are refusing to stick out jobs that don't work for them. Should you follow suit?. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape than it was a year ago, new weekly jobless claims are still much higher than they were before the pandemic, and millions of jobs have yet to come back. In spite of that, Americans are quitting their jobs in droves.
EconomyKEYT

Economist explains why there are so many job openings

Workers are in high demand. And companies are having a hard time finding people to fill the positions. There were more than nine million job openings in the US at the end of May, according to the Labor Department. To attract applicants away from the competition, employers are beefing up...
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Shake Shack is spending $10M on higher pay and bonuses

Shake Shack plans to spend more than $10 million this year on wage increases, hiring bonuses and more as it battles through a historically challenging labor market, the fast casual announced Wednesday. More than $9 million of that money will go toward increasing hourly wages in more than two-thirds of...
Springfield, MAbusinesswest.com

Employees Are Quitting at Record Pace; Employers Are Responding

Peter Rosskothen admits to not knowing there is a statistic called the ‘quit rate.’. But he could certainly relate when told that this stat — a measure of how many people in the workforce quit their jobs in a given month — is historically high (2.5% in May, down from a record 2.8% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics) and also when told the reasons why.

