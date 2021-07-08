Instacart Appoints Fidji Simo as its New CEO

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointments of Dr. Peter K Honig, MPH, former Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Group Head of Development China and Japan at Pfizer, and Dr. Michael A.S. Jewett, FRCSC, FACS, a practicing Oncologist and global Key Opinion Leader (KOL) to the Sesen Bio Board of Directors. The Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Company's lead program, Vicineum, is currently under Priority Review with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the US with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.