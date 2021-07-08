Cancel
Instacart Appoints Fidji Simo as its New CEO

By Chris Albrecht
Grocery delivery company Instacart announced today that it is appointing Fidji Simo as its new CEO effective August 2. Simo has been on Instacart’s board since January of this year. She has spent the past decade at Facebook where she was most recently Vice President and Head of the Facebook app. Instacart Founder and soon-to-be-former CEO Apoorva Mehta will move into a new role as Executive Chairman of the Board and will also report to Instacart’s Board of Directors.

