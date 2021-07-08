Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Bonnaroo Do-Si-Do: Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe Out, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Khruangbin In

By Wren Graves
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 15 days ago

Swing your lineup round and round: Bonnaroo has announced a rejiggered roster of performers for its 2021 festival. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have all dropped out, while Khruangbin has joined the Friday lineup and RÜFÜS DU SOL will play on Sunday. Festival...

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Lizzo
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sol#R F S Du Sol#The Farm#Tame Impala#Deftones#Ticketmaster#Instagram Related Video A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicElite Daily

The Similarities Between These Lorde And Lana Del Rey Songs Have Fans Pissed At Jack Antonoff

In recent years, Jack Antonoff has become well-known for writing and producing songs, with high-profile collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepson, The Chicks, Clairo, and Taylor Swift. He’s also the lead singer of indie-pop band, Bleachers, and a drummer and guitarist in the indie rock band, Fun. As a result, Antonoff has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and even won five Grammy Awards: two for production on Taylor Swift’s albums 1989 and Folklore, two for his work with Fun, and one for writing the title track on Masseduction, the fifth studio album by musician St. Vincent. To say that Antonoff has a knack for music would be an understatement, yet fans have mixed feelings about his newest project. Lorde’s most recent single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” is yet another popular collaboration between her and Antonoff, yet the similarities between Lorde and Lana Del Rey's songs have fans side-eyeing Jack Antanoff for recycling the melody.

Comments / 0

Community Policy