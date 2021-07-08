Cultivating Place: Finding Solace In The Soil, Gardens, And Gardeners Of The Amache Japanese American Prison Camp
Bonnie J Clarke is a professor of anthropology at the University of Denver. Her new book Finding Solace in the Soil, Archaeology of Gardens and Gardeners at Amache (University Press of Colorado, 2020) traces six field seasons of her research and immersion into the lives of Japanese Americans held at the Amache Prison camp, which was active on the high plains of Colorado from 1942 to 1945.www.mynspr.org
