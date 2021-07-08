Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sajid Javid warned 'families have heard enough excuses' on social care

By Rachel Wearmouth
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u51yu_0arBAtAq00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Image: PA)

Boris Johnson's ministers have been warned to "keep their word" and fix social care, after the new Health Secretary signalled plans would be delayed yet again.

Sajid Javid said the pandemic had stalled the Government's long-awaited social care green paper but "quite soon" ministers would have "general sense of direction" on the policy.

Labour told Mr Javid "families have heard enough excuses", while Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s Director, said: "The Prime Minister has promised to bring forward plans to 'fix social care' this year, and we think it is crucial that he and his Government keep their word. "

When Mr Johnson took office two years ago, he promised to end social care injustice, vowing on the steps of Downing Street: “My job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents from the fear of having to sell your home to pay for the costs of care.”

Since then tens of thousands have sold their homes to pay for care and more than 40,000 care home residents have died of Covid.

A study by the GMB union found that more than 130,000 people are trapped in social care debt and almost one in three unable to afford it.

As part of the Mirror's Fair Care for All campaign, this newspaper has been demanding the elderly get proper care and are not abandoned or forced to sell their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUMM6_0arBAtAq00
Boris Johnson on the steps of Downing Street said he would "fix" social care. (Image: Adam Gray / SWNS)

But at the Local Government Association conference on Friday, Mr Javid offered little hope the crisis would be tackled any time soon.

He admitted the Government had a "big task" to "put social care on a sustainable footing for the future", but went on: "But we know that the job isn't done. Governments have recognised you for years now that we need a new settlement on social care. We need a new approach.

"Now we all want to see high quality personalised care. We all want to see fairer ways of paying for that care, and we all want people to have the choice of housing that works for them."

The minister said he was taking the issue "seriously" and had held three meetings since being appointed a week ago.

But he also tried to blame the two-year delay on Covid, saying officials "would have made some more progress" but for the pandemic.

He went on: "I do hope we're able to come forward with a plan. At this point, I don't want to put an exact date on it but work is intense.

"We might not be able to announce the whole plan that we've been working on together with all the details there, but I think we can set out quite soon the general sense of direction in terms of our new offering on social care."

Shadow minister for social care Liz Kendall said: “The Government have had over a decade to set out the ‘general direction’ of their social care reforms, yet have repeatedly failed to do so.

"Social care staff, users and their families have heard enough excuses – it’s time to see the plan the Prime Minister said he had prepared in 2019.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#Covid#Gmb#Social Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson could be hit by ‘pingdemic’ as Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

Boris Johnson could join the hundreds of thousands caught by the “pingdemic” and told to self-isolate, after health secretary Sajid Javid revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.It is understood that Mr Javid held a lengthy meeting with the prime minister in 10 Downing Street on Friday, just hours before “feeling groggy” in the evening.He underwent a rapid-turnaround lateral flow test on Saturday morning, which said he was suffering from Covid-19 infection, despite having received two vaccine jabs. The health secretary later said on Saturday evening the results had been confirmed by a PCR test.In a video message on...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Recap: Sajid Javid updates MPs on England 'Freedom Day' plans

Sajid Javid waved the Freedom Day flag for England this weekend - but was cautious at the same time. The use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks will be encouraged as ministers set out a cautious approach to England’s “freedom day” on July 19 in response to soaring coronavirus cases.
Public HealthTelegraph

Sajid Javid says ‘self-isolation’ pilot scheme used by Michael Gove is not yet ready for the public

A "test and release" pilot scheme used by Michael Gove to avoid self-isolating has not yet been approved by ministers for the public at large, Sajid Javid has confirmed. Mr Gove was among 40,000 people who took part in a pilot of the policy, which involves people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus testing themselves every morning for seven days.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news: PM could join thousands self isolating in ‘pingdemic’ after Sajid Javid tests positive

Health secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.In a video message on his Twitter feed, he said his symptoms were “very mild” and he was self-isolating at home with his family. He also urged those who hadn’t received a vaccine to “get out there and get them as soon as you can”.Mr Javid’s positve test result could mean Boris Johnson will have to self-isolate meaning he will join the hundreds of thousands who have been caught by the “pingdemic”.It is understood the pair held a lengthly meeting in 10...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Outrage as Boris Johnson avoids self-isolation after being pinged for contact with Covid-positive Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of health secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19, but will avoid self-isolation under a “daily contact testing” pilot scheme.The “get out of jail free” pilot scheme has become controversial after being used by Michael Gove and a number of senior Whitehall officials in order to avoid quarantine during the “pingdemic” which has seen hundreds of thousands of workers across the country told to stay at home.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Johnson and Sunak were treating the public with “contempt”.“Sorry...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Can you hear me, Mr Speaker’: Boris Johnson interrupted by technical problems as he self-isolates

Technical problems temporarily overshadowed the final prime minister’s questions before the summer recess, with Boris Johnson forced to communicate with MPs virtually during a period of self-isolation at Chequers.As the prime minister attempted to accuse Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to keep England in lockdown, the speaker of the Commons was forced to intervene, complaining: “Prime minister, we’re really struggling on the sound levels”.Attempting to continue his response to the Labour leader, Mr Johnson replied: “Do you want me to have another go, Mr Speaker?” Can you hear me, Mr Speaker?”After a brief pause, Sir Lindsay Hoyle finally responded:...
Income TaxPosted by
Daily Mail

'I don't see how we could increase national insurance': Boris Johnson faces Cabinet revolt over social care as Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng publicly opposes mooted tax

Boris Johnson is facing a Cabinet revolt over social care after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng publicly dismissed the idea of funding a new policy by hiking national insurance. The PM, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are believed to be on the verge of agreeing a 1p increase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy