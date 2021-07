Right-wing conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced a referendum on the controversial LGBTQ law in his country, defying Brussels. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Orbán on Wednesday called on the public to support the law, which has been severely criticized by the EU. The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. Critics in Hungary consider members of these sexual minorities to be discriminated against.