Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

By John Breech
CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
Atlanta Falcons: Backup QB ranked among worst in the NFL

For the last several years, Atlanta Falcons fans have been begging the franchise to replace backup quarterback Matt Schaub. The fan base was hoping they would go younger and more athletic and instead, they just went younger. Just after the NFL draft in April when the Atlanta Falcons chose not...
The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year. Hope springs eternal, a chance for teams to reset, to reload, to hopefully find their quarterback of the future. For fans, it’s a thrilling weekend. For veterans on NFL teams, it’s one of the worst. A bunch of rookies possibly coming in to take away your job.
NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.

