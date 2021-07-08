ALL ABOUT DOGS: Basic obedience is required before teaching the 'stay' cue

At the start of her book, How Stella Learned to Talk, Christina Hunger describes an encounter between herself and her dog, Stella. Her fiancé was about to take Stella for a walk, so Hunger wished them a good time and said goodbye. Stella, however, had a slightly different agenda. She met Hunger’s eyes, held her gaze for a few seconds, and then pressed a series of large plastic buttons in a sequence that activated the pre-recorded words: “Christina come play love you.” Stella then stepped away from the buttons and looked at Hunger, as if waiting for a response. “You want me to come play, Stella?” Hunger asked. This time, Stella replied in a more doglike way, by enthusiastically wagging her tail. Hunger obliged and joined them on their morning walk.