Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Backlash#Alzheimer#Ap#Harvard#The Mayo Clinic#Medicare#Americans#House#Senate#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
HealthFox47News

Pfizer recalls Chantix products over potential increased risk of cancer

Pfizer is recalling batches of the anti-smoking drug Chantix because of a high level of a substance that could increase a user’s risk of developing cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the pharmaceutical company is recalling two lots of Chantix .5 mg tablets, two lots of Chantix 1 mg tablets, and eight lots of a Chantix kit of 0.5 mg/1 mg tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine called N-nitroso-varenicline that’s above the acceptable daily intake level.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

FDA-approved drugs may slow, reverse Alzheimer’s damage

Researchers have identified potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as existing drugs that have therapeutic potential against these targets. The potential targets are defective proteins that lead to the buildup of amyloid in the brain, contributing to the onset of problems with memory and thinking that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The 15 existing drugs the researchers identified have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for other purposes, providing the possibility of clinical trials that could begin sooner than is typical, the researchers say.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Immune Globulin Intravenous Treatment for Adult Dermatomyositis

The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) (Octagam, Octapharma USA) indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. A rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease, dermatomyositis is an idiopathic autoimmune disorder of unknown cause that affects the lives of approximately 10 out of every 1 million US residents.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Biogen Faces FDA Probe of Alzheimer’s Drug Approval; Stock Falls

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter,. Janet Woodcock. , the agency’s acting...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It's the latest...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
HealthSun-Journal

FDA reverses itself under pressure, moves to limit use of new Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get...
Healthkhn.org

FDA Narrows Prescribing Guidance For Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

After fierce criticism of its accelerated approval for Biogen's pricey Alzheimer's medication Aduhelm, the Food and Drug Administration is reversing its broad recommendation and now saying the treatment should only be prescribed to patients with milder symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed the prescribing label for Biogen’s...
Cambridge, MAkitco.com

Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Thursday said getting hospitals and clinics to use its new Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm and insurers to reimburse it has been slower than it expected, as controversy mounts over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for the treatment. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker's top scientist...
HealthDaily Times

Facing Headwinds on New Alzheimer’s Drug, Biogen Launches Controversial Campaign

Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?. Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are “never,” the quiz issues a “talk to your doctor” recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.
Healthkboi.com

FDA Chief Seeks Federal Probe Into Approval of Alzheimer’s Drug

A top official at the U.S. drug regulator on Friday called for a federal probe into the interactions between the agency’s representatives and Biogen Inc that led to the approval of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease drug last month. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in...
Healthnewstalk987.com

What Does the FDA Restriction on Alzheimer’s Drug Mean for Patients?

The Food and Drug Administration changed its recommendations for the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm after an intense public backlash. The agency modified the prescribing instructions for the drug to limit its use and efficacy only to patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA’s decision to clarify the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy