Ellbogen Scholarship ready for applications for Fall 2021
Central Wyoming College is now accepting applications for the John P. Ellbogen Scholarship. CWC was selected by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation to receive $100,000 to support adult learners with the newly created Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship: All Students Successful.This scholarship is specifically designed to re-engage adults in post-secondary education opportunities for certificates and degrees in career and technical education. There are many programs that the scholarship qualifies for at CWC, including the new Bachelor of Applied Science options.county10.com
