Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How American Horror Story Fans Would Rewrite Apocalypse

By Lexi Heinitz
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"American Horror Story" fans have embraced the FX show's tendency to pack a lot of narrative into a single season, though "Apocalypse" didn't stick the landing for some viewers. The 8th season, a crossover of Season 1 "Murder House" and Season 3 "Coven," combined three seasons worth of characters, storylines, and terrifying twists.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Taissa Farmiga
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Cody Fern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apocalypse#Supernatural Horror#American Horror Story#Time Travel#Fx#U Oedipuscapulet#Coven#The Anti Christ#U Telekineticeleven011#Outpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesnewsradioklbj.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast members and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
Public HealthComicBook

American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story/Stories Cooking Up Something for Monday & More

With FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories kicking off on July 15th and American Horror Story: Double Feature taking the hand-off for its premiere on August 25, it's not an over-exaggeration to label Summer 2021 as "American Horror Summer." Now with less than a week to go before viewers return to the AHS universe, it appears there's something being cooked up for this Monday that you might want to know about. Plus, a new teaser for AH Stories has also hit online- and we have it here.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch American Horror Stories Episode 3 tonight: July 22, 2021

The first two episodes of the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories debuted its first two episodes last week through FX on Hulu. Are you wondering when and how you can watch the third episode this week? Keep reading for all the details you’ll need to watch the newest episode as soon as it becomes available.
TV SeriesNME

‘American Horror Story’ spin-off to bring back former cast members

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed 21 stars set to appear in the show’s forthcoming spin-off series. Murphy shared a teaser video on Twitter yesterday (July 7) revealing that Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and more will feature in American Horror Stories. In...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Offers Fear a New Form in Official Trailer

We had a feeling after yesterday's massive cast reveal for FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories that a trailer would be on the way, and viewers weren't disappointed. With the new horror anthology series set to premiere next week, we know that the cast consists of John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Matt Bomer as Michael- all returning to the AHS universe. Joining them are Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus (?!?). Now, we're getting a chance to see them in trailer-action as well as what looks to be a very disturbingly sensible linking device for it all. Hmmm… okay, no spoilers until you check out the trailer below (though we're pretty sure you've zeroed in on it by now).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Scenes Included in FX Teaser

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear" and on the same day that the trailer for FX on Hulu's spinoff American Horror Stories went public, FX is offering a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.
TV SeriesNME

Familiar faces return in ‘American Horror Stories’ first trailer

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff anthology series has arrived. The show will take viewers back to the Murder House setting from season one of American Horror Story. It will feature a different horror story in each contained episode. Whereas a fresh spin will be put...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Releases Episode 3 "Drive In" Opening Credits

Now that the third episode of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's FX on Hulu horror anthology spinoff American Horror Stories is out there terrifying streaming screens (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here), the fine folks controlling things over at "AHS" and the streaming service are sharing a look at the opening credits to the newest chapter. And just in case we haven't mentioned it before? We're really big fans of having unique opening credits to match the vibe and tone of each episode, with the clip you're about to see doing its part to make you feel a certain way about a "Drive In."
TV & Videosthedailytexan.com

Sierra McCormick talks role in ‘American Horror Stories,’ working in horror genre

The Murder House is opening its doors again. “American Horror Stories” is a brand new spinoff of the iconic anthology series “American Horror Story.” The new show, premiering exclusively on Hulu, presents a brand new terrifying story set in the world of “American Horror Story,” each episode featuring familiar and brand new cast members from the original series. Sierra McCormick stars in the two-part premiere “Rubber (Wo)man” in which a teenager named Scarlett (McCormick) moves into the iconic Murder House from season 1 of “American Horror Story” with her two dads, played by Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'AHS' Newcomer Sierra McCormick on Extending the Rubber Man Legacy (Exclusive)

This interview contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, “Rubber(wo)man Parts One and Two,” which premiered Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu. A huge fan of American Horror Story, Sierra McCormick was excited when she learned she was going to star in the franchise’s spinoff, American Horror Stories. In a conversation with ET, the former A.N.T. Farm star talks about extending the Rubber Man lore first introduced in Murder House and working with co-star Kaia Gerber.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch American Horror Stories online: stream the new spin-off series from anywhere

Your summer of horror starts here in a certifiably creepy spin-off of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology of self-contained horrifying flicks, with the first series set to make ties to Murder House. Exclusively launching in the US on FX via Hulu, keep reading to find out how to watch American Horror Stories wherever you are around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy