DC Mayor: $129 Million in ARP ESSER Recovery Funding

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser announced the third round of winners from the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway. All DC residents who are 18 and older and who received their first or only shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School from June 19 – July 17 were eligible to enter the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway.