DC Mayor: $129 Million in ARP ESSER Recovery Funding
Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Washington, DC received approval from the U.S. Department of Education on the District’s state plan for use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support K-12 students and schools in the 2021-22 school year. With approval of the District’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) state plan, the District will receive $128,932,230 to ensure a safe reopening, support student and staff well-being, and promote accelerated learning when students and staff return to in-person classes, five days a week in August.stl.news
