Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DC Mayor: $129 Million in ARP ESSER Recovery Funding

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Washington, DC received approval from the U.S. Department of Education on the District’s state plan for use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support K-12 students and schools in the 2021-22 school year. With approval of the District’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) state plan, the District will receive $128,932,230 to ensure a safe reopening, support student and staff well-being, and promote accelerated learning when students and staff return to in-person classes, five days a week in August.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Esser#Dc#Acting State#Ost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Washington, DCdc.gov

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Release the District of Columbia COVID-19 Pandemic Health and Healthcare Recovery Report

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, with end of the District’s public health emergency approaching on Sunday, July 25, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, released the District of Columbia COVID-19 Pandemic Health and Healthcare Pandemic Recovery Report, a framework for the recovery and development of the District’s health ecosystem.
Grundy County, TNGrundy County Herald

State receives federal OK on ESSER funding plans

Last Thursday the Tennessee Department of Education received approval from the U.S. Department of Education on Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) state plan, which lays out the state’s spending strategy for its portion of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding to benefit K-12 education in Tennessee.
Santa Fe, NMrdrnews.com

State education department’s plan for federal funds approved

SANTA FE — New Mexico will receive another $327 million in federal funding for schools now that the U.S. Department of Education has approved the state’s plan for spending American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it...
PoliticsFort Bend Herald

LCISD to receive over $32 million as part of fed relief plan

Lamar Consolidated is asking the public on how it should spend over $32 million in federal funds to help deal with learning problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is seeking input from students, staff, parents and the community on funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program (ESSER III) for the 2021-2022 school year.
Council, IDupr.org

Mayor Asks Council For Homeless Funding For CAPSA Shelter

Mayor Holly Daines asked the Logan Municipal Council to appropriate $50,000 for CAPSA to support its homeless program on Tuesday. CAPSA is a recovery center for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Cache Valley. The nonprofit offers free therapy and support groups, and provides temporary emergency housing. Since...
Berkeley County, SCbcsdschools.net

ESSER III FUNDING AND COMMUNITY SURVEY

On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARC) was signed into law. The US Department of Education is providing an additional $122 Billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III) for providing local educational agencies with emergency relief funds to address the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and continues to have on elementary and secondary schools.
Educationpanolawatchman.com

Gary ISD to use ESSER III funds for variety of projects

Gary ISD school board members approved a plan for the use of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds at their meeting last week. This is the third round of federal funding for Texas schools that’s been made available, and Gary ISD will be receiving $867,322 for projects. “Our...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Mayor proposed new incentive fund, create questions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - There's a push to sweeten the pot when it comes to helping police solve homicides and shootings in Baltimore. A Baltimore City Councilman introduced Monday a charter amendment that would create a reward fund. Any information that leads to an arrest and convictions of suspects in violent...
Gibson County, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

County explores how Recovery Act funds will be spent

PRINCETON — Gibson County Commissioners are assembling a committee to determine how $6.53 million in federal COVID-19 relief money will be spent in the county. Board of Commissioners President Warren Fleetwood said Tuesday that the county anticipates receiving $6.53 million in funds through the American Recovery Act, distributed over a two-year period.
Washington, DCdc.gov

Mayor Bowser Announces Third Round of Take the Shot, DC Giveaway Winners

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser announced the third round of winners from the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway. All DC residents who are 18 and older and who received their first or only shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School from June 19 – July 17 were eligible to enter the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway.
Public HealthDothan Eagle

Considering COVID recovery funds for prison construction is shameless

State officials have sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department to see if COVID-19 recovery funds can be used on prisons. At best the scheme is disingenuous; at worst, it’s stunningly shameless. State officials are desperate to show some effort to address dismal conditions in Alabama prisons in response...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

DC mayor, Nationals issue joint statement against gun violence

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Washington Nationals condemned the “senseless acts of gun violence” that took place just outside Saturday night's game in a joint statement issued on Sunday. Three people were wounded on Saturday in a shooting just outside Nationals Park, where the Nationals were playing the...
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

Mayor Plans to Tackle Reckless Driving with ARPA Funding

Reckless driving is one of Milwaukee’s most prevalent issues. Mayor Tom Barrett is hoping that investments in various initiatives will curb the issue. Barrett announced his intention to invest more than $6 million of Milwaukee’s American Rescue Plan Act funding toward reckless driving preventive measures. The proposal is a part of his Milwaukee Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy