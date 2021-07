There’s a new date but the venue is the same for the heavyweight trilogy between WBC champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs). It was announced on Thursday that Fury vs. Wilder 3, originally scheduled for July 24th, has been moved to October 9th but still still take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Purchased tickets for July will be honored for the new date.