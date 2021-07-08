Members of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC & Boyz II Men Team Up For Las Vegas ‘After Party’
Members of the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and Boyz II Men are teaming up for a Las Vegas event they’re calling “The After Party” at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19-22. The event includes Backstreet’s AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz’s Wanya Morris, who will rock the Sands Showroom with their groups’ greatest hits — and some special, as-yet-unannounced guests — during the limited-run event.www.hot1061.com
