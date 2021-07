The Toronto Blue Jays have been in town for a couple of weeks now. But with they way they were welcomed, you'd think they've always been our team. When the border was closed between the United States and Canada, many began to wonder what would happen with sports teams that play between the two countries. The NHL (hockey), The NBA (basketball), and MLB (baseball) all have professional teams in Canada that were presented with an issue of, "How do we play in the United States when our home city is in Canada?"