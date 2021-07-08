Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A is ranked America’s top fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s is last

By USA TODAY
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its list of best fast-food restaurants, and Chick-fil-A took the top title for the seventh straight year. Of the fast-food places, also known as limited-service restaurants, Chick-fil-A came in first place with a score of 83 out of 100. The chain beat out all full-service restaurants included in the survey, including LongHorn Steakhouse, which topped that category with a score of 80.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#America#Smartphone App#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Longhorn Steakhouse#Popeyes#Sonic#Subway#Acsi#The Daily Beast#The Human Rights Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
KFC
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Is Taco Bell Really Closing Forever?

As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained popular for several years. According to Timeout, Taco Bell is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient Mexican food options, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. A Redditor is such a fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own. I have decided the perfect item for me is the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, add sour cream and fiesta salsa with three fire sauces." Yum.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Burger at Burger King, Says a Dietitian

It's unlikely that you frequently find yourself pulling up to a fast-food restaurant because you think it has the healthiest food in town. However, if you're having a cheat day or find yourself on a long road trip without a healthier option in sight, you might decide that a stop at the nearest Burger King is a better choice than toughing it out until you can find a kale salad.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Burger King Employees Hate The Ch'King

Enough time has passed since Burger King's return to the chicken sandwich wars for the luster of the Ch'King to become somewhat tarnished. Recently, a Reddit user purporting to be an employee posted a complaint about the difficulties involved in preparing the Ch'King. Namely, the glaze is aggravating to apply, and the patty does not always cook all the way through due to the amount of breading it bears. Furthermore, its size means only three can be cooked per basket, and Burger King restaurants typically only have two fryers with two baskets each, pushing the total Ch'kings cooked at any one time to 12. In their summary, "the ch'king is the bane of my existence."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly Half Of Fans Agree This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Service

It's no secret that some fast food restaurants are far favored over others to the point of having cult-like followings. The reason for such popularity tends to go beyond the food itself. Despite many fast food chains' attempts to join the chicken sandwich wars or serve a signature dish or sauce that keeps customers coming back for more, the quality of service that fast food restaurants provide is also important. No one wants to sit in a line forever. That's why Mashed took a survey to find out just which fast food restaurant provides the best service to customers.
Labor IssuesCNBC

What McDonald’s minimum wage raise says about fast-food franchise future

McDonald's is among fast-food franchises to raise wages in a tight labor market and plans to reach an average of $15 an hour by 2024 at all company-owned restaurants. Competition for workers is intense and food franchises like McDonald's and Chipotle are competing with retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski noted in a recent CNBC Evolve interview.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The 80's Fast Food Taco Chain You Probably Forgot About

While people might love their Chalupa or crave that Big Mac, not every popular fast food chain still has the crown perched upon their head. Even though it might seem as if there is a drive through on every corner and tacos can be ordered at the push of a button, the reality is that one particular fast food taco chain is a distant memory and can't be rebooted like those 80s movies. Do you remember Pup N' Taco?

Comments / 0

Community Policy