Chick-fil-A is ranked America’s top fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s is last
The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its list of best fast-food restaurants, and Chick-fil-A took the top title for the seventh straight year. Of the fast-food places, also known as limited-service restaurants, Chick-fil-A came in first place with a score of 83 out of 100. The chain beat out all full-service restaurants included in the survey, including LongHorn Steakhouse, which topped that category with a score of 80.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0