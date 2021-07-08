Chick-fil-A is ranked America’s top fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s is last

Enough time has passed since Burger King's return to the chicken sandwich wars for the luster of the Ch'King to become somewhat tarnished. Recently, a Reddit user purporting to be an employee posted a complaint about the difficulties involved in preparing the Ch'King. Namely, the glaze is aggravating to apply, and the patty does not always cook all the way through due to the amount of breading it bears. Furthermore, its size means only three can be cooked per basket, and Burger King restaurants typically only have two fryers with two baskets each, pushing the total Ch'kings cooked at any one time to 12. In their summary, "the ch'king is the bane of my existence."