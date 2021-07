A veteran firefighter with over 35 years of experience has died responding to call in Hillsborough. The community is mourning the loss of Hillsborough Fire Company #2 Assistant Chief William Shaffer, 53. The Hillsborough Township Fire District issued a statement saying Shaffer was among those responding to a "well involved car fire," and shortly after they began to put it out, Shaffer suffered a "medical emergency." He was rushed to the hospital, but was unable to be revived.