American Airlines says ‘disruptive’ students defied mask mandate, caused overnight flight delay

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A large group of disruptive students was responsible for causing the overnight delay of an American Airlines flight earlier this week, according to the airline. The incident, which allegedly involved students who were using foul language, refusing to stay in their seats and refusing to wear masks, is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency confirmed.

