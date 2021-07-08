Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Savio Vega On His In-Ring Chemistry With Steve Austin And Their Matches Together

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Fightful, Savio Vega spoke about his WWF feud with Steve Austin and the chemistry the two had in the ring. Here are highlights:. On his first night working with Austin: “Okay, listen to this. The first match (I had with) Steve was in San Antonio, Texas. I remember I was in the catering area, lacing my boots, and here comes Pat. I saw the paper and I saw Savio Vega against Steve Austin by that time. I said, ‘Okay.’ Here comes Pat, he says, ‘Savio, this is Steve. He’s gonna do (this match) with you. Put it together. Let me know.’ I say, ‘Okay. No problem.’ Honest, I don’t know Steve from before. Maybe I seen some pictures here or there, [but had] went out of my mind. I said, ‘Brother, I don’t know you. You don’t know me. My finishing move is a spinning kick. Let’s call it in the ring.’ He says, ‘Okay. When he says okay, hey, I didn’t even realize in that moment, that okay—thinking later—he was ready for this. He knows already and through the years, I say, ‘Why him and me, we have this type of chemistry that worked perfect?’ Thinking, this is after I left WWF—WWE in that time—thinking about why, why? Of course, he was working in Atlanta. He was working Florida, Texas. All that area and many, many guys in that area work with me here in Puerto Rico. So, we got that timing already. We studied the same book.”

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savio Vega
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Ted Dibiase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#First Match#San Antonio#Combat#Fightful#Beware Of Dog#Wcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

John Cena and the 10 Best WWE Returns Since 2000

WWE has been home to some extraordinary returns in its long and illustrious history, particularly since the turn of the century. Superstar comebacks, be it from injury or long hiatuses due to other projects away from the squared circle, have become some of the most fondly remembered moments of the last 20 years.
WWE411mania.com

Jim Ross On Steve Austin Turning Heel On WWE At Invasion PPV, Discussions To Add WCW-Branded Show

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWE Invasion pay-per-view in 2001, Steve Austin turning heel, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on the buyrate success of the WWE Invasion pay-per-view: “It was surprisingly good. We all thought it would be solid, let’s say, but it was more than solid. It was outstanding. I think the reason is people wanted to see something new, and it was a new concept in that respect where two brands are dueling. So it was a successful show. I remember it fondly. But I can’t dwell on what could’ve been, should’ve been, or how we could’ve followed up and done better. The bottom line is always gonna be we didn’t have all the players. Somebody is gonna say, ‘Well, why didn’t you get them?’ Because they were under contract making a lot of money to do nothing. They were able to heal their wounds, and none of them were spring chickens. I was pleasantly surprised it do so well.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Savio Vega Remembers Steve Austin Feud, Lights Going Out At WWF In Your House Beware Of Dog

Savio Vega is still at it at 56 years old. A member of the MLW roster, Savio Vega has also helped produce the younger talent on the show. Once upon a time, he was one of those younger talents, and had a breakout feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin in early 1996 that is often looked at as a pivotal turning point in both careers. When speaking with Fightful, Savio recalled first meeting Austin.
WWEComicBook

WWE Pulls Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions Interview With Kevin Nash Before Its Release

WWE had the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions scheduled for release on Sunday morning, but the episode is mysteriously absent from both the Peacock streaming service and WWE.com's schedule. The episode featured Austin sitting down for a conversation with Kevin Nash and was made to tie in with the 25th anniversary of the debut of the New World Order in WCW. WWE went above and beyond hyping up the campaign for "NWO Week" on social media, ranking the top moments in NWO's history, having Shawn Michaels and Triple H give interviews about how much that group influenced WWE's booking and putting current stars in classic NWO gear for a photoshoot.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Savio Vega Says He Was Immediately The Choice To Replace Shawn Michaels At WWF No Way Out 1998

No Way Out of Texas 1998. A fondly remembered In Your House event, but one that saw a major change to its main event. Originally, the show closer was set to see Cactus Jack, Chainsaw Charlie, Owen Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin take on an amalgamated D-Generation X team: present members Triple H and Shawn Michaels, as well as future members the New Age Outlaws. Unfortunately, a back injury sidelined Shawn Michaels ahead of the event, and forced a replacement. Enter Savio Vega.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Regrets’ Losing Star To AEW

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Forced To Return’ To WWE?

It has been noted that several stars including Sasha Banks were ordered by WWE to return to the WWE Performance Center to brush up their skills as the company is set to resume the tours from the July. Vince McMahon wants Sasha Banks and others to return to Performance Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy