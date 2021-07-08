Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Mike McCarthy overlooked as a head coach ahead of the 2021 season?

WFAA
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — We are currently mired in one of the few slow periods on the NFL schedule. Training camp is still a few weeks away and teams are quietly putting together their preparations for the season to come. For the Dallas Cowboys, who’ll get to work earlier than most teams because of the Hall of Fame game, this represents the quiet before the storm. After a tough 2020 in Mike McCarthy’s inaugural campaign, the Cowboys are aiming for a bounce back season.

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
David Culley
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Texans#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Hall Of Fame#The Green Bay Packers#Oc Hc#Green Bay#Packers Hc#Cowboys Hc#Cbs Sports#New York Giants#Sports Illustrated#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys must make playoffs or Mike McCarthy must go

In his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy’s team went 6-10 and was ravaged by injuries. The Covid-19 pandemic made it very difficult for him in his first offseason with the team. The limited training camp and no preseason games meant he would not get his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares His Expectation For Dak Prescott

After an injury derailed his 2020 campaign, Dak Prescott is set to return to the Dallas Cowboys for training camp. But what expectations does head coach Mike McCarthy have on his franchise quarterback?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McCarthy said that judging from what he’s heard from the team’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals His Reaction To Getting ‘Hard Knocks’

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be featured on HBO’s hit docuseries Hard Knocks this year. While the news was a surprise for some, head coach Mike McCarthy recently revealed just how shocked he was to get the news. In a recent interview, McCarthy admitted that when he received the...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Giants, Washington

A “plugged-in” source tells Adam Beasley of PFN that it could be “NFC Championship Game or bust” for Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy in year two. According to Beasley, there’s a sense around the NFL that McCarthy didn’t “wear particularly well in his first year with the Cowboys” and his job could be in jeopardy, barring a deep playoff run.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s Job Status

Mike McCarthy‘s second season in Dallas could be his last unless his team is able to put together a playoff run. Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that McCarthy’s Cowboys may need to make it to the NFC Championship Game if the head coach wants to keep his job. As...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Team Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

One NFL franchise continues to be mentioned as the most-likely trade destination for Aaron Rodgers, if the Green Bay Packers decide to make a move. Rodgers, 37, appears intent on playing the 2021 season. The opt-out deadline came and went on Friday. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reports that Rodgers did...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy