Crowdfunding campaign supports Indy mobile pop-up shop
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based nonprofit PATTERN is launching a mobile pop-up shop thanks to a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $31,000. The organization, which describes itself as a growth accelerator for Indy’s creative economy, will use the funding to transform a decommissioned IndyGo bus into a space for local small businesses and artists to reach a wider audience beginning this fall. The idea is to rotate pop-up vendors and locations every two to three months throughout the Indianapolis area.www.wishtv.com
Comments / 0