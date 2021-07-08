With Few Exceptions, Mercy to Require Covid-19 Vaccines For Staff
Mercy Springfield hospital will require staff members to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by September 30 as area hospitals struggle with staffing and capacity due to soaring cases of the disease. The announcement comes the same week that Mercy Springfield broke its own record for the number of Covid inpatients, which stood at 125 patients Thursday (7/8). Dr. Brad Wyrsch, a Mercy physician, said there will be few exceptions to the new policy.www.ksmu.org
