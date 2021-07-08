Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE COUNTY At 1148 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Hays, or 18 miles northwest of Zortman, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hays and Lodge Pole. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
