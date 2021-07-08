Cancel
Salinas, CA

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a head-on crash on John Street near Highway 101 (Salinas, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a head-on crash on John Street near Highway 101 (Salinas, CA)

On Wednesday morning, a 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on accident on John Street near Highway 101 in Salinas.

According to the officials, a 28-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on John Street at about 2:18 p.m. when the rider drove across oncoming traffic near Highway 101 and collided head-on with an SUV.

The bike rider died at the scene as a result of the crash. On arrival, emergency crews took the driver of the SUV to the hospital with minimal injuries. The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin.

The authorities will continue to investigate the fatal two-vehicle accident.

July 8, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

