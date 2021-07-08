Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tazewell County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Tazewell by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Tazewell FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicates that heavy rain has ended. However, runoff from between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall earlier this afternoon will continue to collect in local creeks and streams, possibly pushing them out of their banks to flow across roads and properties. Some locations that will experience flooding include Richlands... Tazewell Cedar Bluff... Amonate Cliffield... Bandy Claypool Hill This includes the following streams and drainages Beech Fork, Bluestone River, Clinch River, Burkes Garden Creek and Big Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tazewell County, VA
City
Richlands, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Cedar Bluff, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Clinch River#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Beech Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy