Bucks County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey North central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 149 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ottsville, or 14 miles south of Easton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Byram, Bedminster, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, New Hope, Dublin, Glen Gardner, Ferndale, Hampton, Frenchtown, Lebanon, Milford, Califon, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Stockton, Pleasant Valley and Flagtown. This includes Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 27. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

