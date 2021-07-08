Cancel
This Meat Delivery Service Is Basically Giving Away Free Bacon—but Not for Long

By Laura Denby
myrecipes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're grilling often this summer, it's always a good idea to have quality meat on-hand. Butcherbox already offers high-quality, sustainably sourced beef, poultry, pork and seafood through their curated subscription boxes. The brand's effort to make better meat accessible to as many people as possible is taking things one step further. The delivery service is offering a free pack of bacon with every order to new members for the entire lifetime of your membership, if you sign up by July 11. If you've been considering incorporating more grass-fed, free-range or wild-caught proteins into your diet, this week is the time to do it.

