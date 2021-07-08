Brass Band to perform Sunday

PETERSHAM — The Petersham Brass Band is excited to announce its return to the Bandstand for summer concerts after the COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 concert season. The band will begin its 2021 season on Sunday, July 11, at 7 p.m. on Petersham Common. Other concert dates will include July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1. The Band will also perform on Sunday, Sept. 5. All concerts will be held rain or shine as the band will move into the Town Hall in the event of inclement weather.