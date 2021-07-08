Cancel
Video Games

Build a Bundle and Learn Unity Game Development for free

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild a Micro-RPG Build a Micro-Strategy Game. The fastest track to success is to learn by doing and in this 3-course bundle, you'll be able to build real games as you follow along with the lessons. You'll be working with Godot and Unity engines. Not only will you boost your overall game development skills within these game development engines, but gain essential, fundamental knowledge for coding a variety of strategy game systems that can be expanded further for larger, turn-based projects. Including downloadable project files, these courses will take you through the process of creating 3 different kinds of games — first-person shooter, micro-RPG, and micro-strategy games. Start learning now and come up with real projects to put in your portfolio.

Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

The value of research and development to game developers

Pavel Sudakov is head of research and development (R&D) at Belka Games. As head of the department, Pavel orchestrated the birth of the company's Solitaire Cruise. He has more than a decade of experience in game production. Prior to Belka Games, Pavel worked as head of augmented reality (AR) gaming production at Snapchat and was the creative director at Bad Rabbit Games.
Video GamesNeowin

Pokémon GO Trainers can get three months of YouTube Premium for free

According to an announcement released by Pokémon GO, Trainers based in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Singapore can claim a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium as part of Google Play’s sponsorship of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and in celebration of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary. YouTube...
ComputersNeowin

Firefox 90 launches with SmartBlock 2.0 and Windows improvements

Mozilla has announced the launch of Firefox 90 today, bringing with it improvements to Firefox on Windows, software WebRender, and SmartBlock’s handling of Facebook trackers. Those on Windows also receive a new Firefox menu that helps identify compatibility issues being caused by third-party applications which could help boost Firefox’s reliability on your system.
Video GamesNeowin

NieR: Automata's Steam update will finally land this week with fixes

A release date has finally been attached to the promised Nier: Automata update that is headed towards Steam users. This long-awaited update is coming to the 2017-released action title by PlatinumGames on July 15, aiming to resolve some of the issues the PC port has sat with since launch while also adding a handful of new graphics features.
SoftwareNeowin

Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 adds Quake Mode to the system tray and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Terminal Preview 1.10, which means that preview version 1.9 will soon head to users running the stable version. However, that version will not include the ability to set the tool as the default terminal, or the ability to edit actions from the Settings UI. Those features are still limited to the preview version. With that out of the way, Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 brings a few changes such as the addition of a command palette button to the dropdown menu, new actions, and more.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Android 12 Beta 3 brings face detection to auto-rotate, scrolling screenshots, and more

Google announced Android 12 during its I/O conference in May, unveiling a major UI refresh called Material You, along with other improvements such as privacy-focused enhancements, and more. The firm has since released two betas, with the second beta bringing the adaptive accent colors shown off during the conference. Today, the firm is rolling out Android 12 Beta 3 that brings with it a few new features such as scrolling screenshots, auto-rotate improvements, and more.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft announces Windows 365 Cloud PC, its new virtualized cloud OS offering

After close to a year of rumors, Microsoft today officially announced Cloud PC, which is part of a new Windows 365 cloud offering from the Redmond firm, at its Inspire conference. The company says that Cloud PC is a “hybrid personal computing category” which “uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience”, remotely delivering Windows 10 and – eventually – Windows 11 to users across platforms from the cloud.
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

Building a Chess AI that Learns from Experience

Applying machine learning techniques in rule-defined environments like chess has been the stable for mastering strategy games like chess or go. These techniques usually involve using some sort of data to train the model to make the best moves. As a challenge, I would like to try creating an engine...
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Level generation and style enhancement -- deep learning for game development overview

We present practical approaches of using deep learning to create and enhance level maps and textures for video games -- desktop, mobile, and web. We aim to present new possibilities for game developers and level artists. The task of designing levels and filling them with details is challenging. It is both time-consuming and takes effort to make levels rich, complex, and with a feeling of being natural. Fortunately, recent progress in deep learning provides new tools to accompany level designers and visual artists. Moreover, they offer a way to generate infinite worlds for game replayability and adjust educational games to players' needs. We present seven approaches to create level maps, each using statistical methods, machine learning, or deep learning. In particular, we include:
AppleNeowin

Save 98% off this 27 Course Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time, you can save 98% off this Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. Amp up your programming skill set with 270+ hours of content on the leading coding languages — taught by top-rated instructors Ft. Rob Percival, Nick Walter, and more!
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Kindergarten Learning Games 3+

The developer of this app has made sure that there are a whole lot of visuals for kids. This alone engages them and captures their attention. In that same regard it's great if your child happens to be a visual learner as this will play right into their learning forte.
Softwaretechgig.com

A step-by-step guide to learn Kotlin for Android development

A few years ago, the search engine giant, Google proclaimed Kotlin as the most preferred programming language. This was the start of Kotlin becoming one of the most popular programming languages for. Android development. . As a result, the companies are hiring Kotlin developers. But before jumping on the guide...
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Ways to Learn How to Code for Free

You've probably come across the term ‘coding’ plenty of times, and if you haven’t, then this is the best place to start. As we progress into the 21st century, the need for code continues to increase. Coding used to be limited to computers and video games, but now it encompasses every part of our lives.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Learn Dutch FREE - AccelaStudy®

This iPhone languages app offers a few different ways to learn the language. First you can study, where the word shows up in English and Dutch, and the app’s voice will repeat the sound in Dutch. Secondly, there is a “spaced repetition” option, where you see and hear the word...
TV ShowsNeowin

Netflix will reportedly enter the gaming space next year

A couple of months ago, rumors started floating around that Netflix is getting into the video games space. Although the company did not confirm the report, it did not deny it either like it did in 2018 when similar rumors emerged. Today, another report has claimed that the firm will be entering the gaming scene as early as next year and has also signed on a leadership role for the venture.
bleepingcomputer.com

Get an education in Python coding with this 12-course learning bundle

So, you have decided you want to learn how to code. Which language are you going to start with? This is where many people get stuck. Python is probably your best option. It’s the first language taught to computer science students, and it has many real-world applications — from data science to web development.
SoftwareNeowin

Dynamics 365 data access now available in Microsoft Teams

In May, Microsoft released a preview for its Dynamics 365 Order Management service, shortly followed by a new partnership with the Spain's premier football association LaLiga to strengthen its position in the business applications space. At its Inspire 2021 conference today, the tech giant has announced that data access for Dynamics 365 is now included in Microsoft Teams.
ComputersNeowin

ScreenToGif 2.33

ScreenToGif is an open source program that lets you to record a selected area of your screen, live feed from your webcam or live drawings from a sketchboard. Afterwards, you can edit and save the animation as a GIF or video. Also there's the Webcam Recorder and the Board Recorder.

