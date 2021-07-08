Cancel
Handwriting Beats Typing and Watching Videos for Learning to Read

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Adults learning to read a novel language can better cement their lessons with handwriting, a new study reports. Writing by hand reinforces both aural and visual learning, providing a perceptual-motor experience that unifies what is being learned about the letters. Source: Johns Hopkins University. Though writing by hand is...

#Handwriting#Learning To Read#Visual Learning#Arabic
Writing letters by hand is the best way to learn to read

Handwriting Is Better Than Typing When Learning a New Language, Study Finds

If You Want to Learn Something New, Try Writing It Out by Hand—Science Says It's Better for Memory Than Typing

