Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Are FOMC Minutes A Confirmation Of Fed’s Hawkish Shift?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest FOMC minutes were mixed. The discussion between hawks and doves continues giving gold no comfort. Who will gain the upper hand?. Yesterday, the FOMC published the minutes from its last meeting in June. Investors who counted on some clear clues are probably disappointed, as the minutes can please both hawks and doves. Indeed, the report showed that the Fed officials are divided on their inflation outlook and the appropriate course of action. The dovish side believes that the recent high inflation readings are transitory and they will ease in the not-so-distant future, while the hawkish camp.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Inflation#U S Gold#Interest Rates#Hawkish Shift#Fomc#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyBloomberg

Fed Seen Speeding Taper of MBS in Early-2022 Start to Pullback

The Federal Reserve will start scaling back asset purchases next year with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, who see the central bank raising interest rates at a quicker pace through 2024 than previously thought. Slightly more than half expect MBS tapering will happen proportionally...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
Businesswolfstreet.com

While Fed Blows Off Inflation, Hawkish Bank of Russia Shocks & Awes with Rate Hikes, Sees “Persistent” & “Prolonged” Inflation

But the US and Russia have similar red-hot inflation rates. In Russia, the official rate of inflation was 6.5% in June. In the US, the official rate of inflation as measured by CPI was 5.4% in June. The CPI-W, which is used for the cost-of-living-adjustments to Social Security payments, was 6.1%. You see, there is barely any difference in inflation between Russia and the US.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jul 23 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields rose on Friday before the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where the focus will be on the strength of the country’s recovery and the timing of the that the Fed could begin to curb its support for the economy. * The...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

USD/JPY attempts to retrace the decline following the semi-annual testimony with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell amid a rebound in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the exchange rate may continue to appreciate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.
Currenciesinvesting.com

FX Outlook: What To Expect For Euro Post-ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.
Businessetftrends.com

Still Frustrated by the Fed’s Fixed Income Messaging?

Watch enough media and congressional appearances by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and you couldn’t be blamed for thinking each of those events sounds identical. At least Powell is consistent. In his testimony before Congress last week, Powell reiterated his view that the world’s largest economy is still in solid shape and that inflation is likely to prove transitory.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Inflation worries overblown, but interest rate hikes possible in 2023, says top Merrill Lynch economist

Worries over rising prices on everything from cars to plane tickets to washing machines are overblown for now, a senior Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist said Wednesday. Michelle Meyer, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research, told a webinar hosted by the Wall Street bank and its Merrill Lynch wirehouse unit that “thus far, most of the evidence suggests the inflation spike we’re seeing is temporary.”
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. dollar slips as risk sentiment picks up, but keeps positive outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven dollar on Wednesday pulled back from more than three-month highs as risk appetite made a comeback with stocks higher, although investors remained cautious amid inflation fears and concerns about the highly-contagious coronavirus variant. Another safe haven, the Japanese yen, was also down against the dollar,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation: Transitioning from dovish to hawkish

Inflation is on everyone’s mind. Not a day goes by without Blomberg Television asking me, on one of the offices 43-inch screens right in my line of sight, if inflation across the major economies, seen thus far, is:. Transitory or permanent?. A result of supply constraints?. Under control? or will...
Businessbondbuyer.com

Inflation: Risk or reality for U.S. bond markets?

Increasing attention to whether inflation is a problem for the U.S. economy and financial markets isn’t resolved easily by looking at the most recent economic and financial market data. COVID-19-related economy and market adjustments continue to confound market observers and policy makers. Inflation likely will surprise on the upside, Treasury...
Businessactionforex.com

July Flashlight for the FOMC Blackout Period

The July 27-28 FOMC meeting is not expected to bring any changes in policy or even major hints on the timing of an eventual change. Without updated economic projections or a fresh “dot plot,” the July meeting will be about word games. Since the June meeting, job growth strengthened more...
Economyinvesting.com

Fed’s Bullard Says Time Is Right to Pull Back On Stimulus - WSJ

The Federal Reserve should immediately start to cut back its bond buying, The Wall Street Journal reported Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard as saying in an interview published on Tuesday. “I think with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under better and better...
BusinessBloomberg

Bonds Are Predicting Another Hawkish Fed Mistake

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The bond market has another conundrum. Almost 20 years ago, Alan Greenspan admitted that it was a “conundrum” that longer bond yields barely rose as he steadily raised short-term rates in his latter years at the Federal Reserve. Now, inflation may or may not prove to be transitory, but it is the highest in decades. Month after month, the official numbers have turned out higher than expected. With higher inflation, investors should in theory demand a higher yield from bonds to compensate for the erosion of buying power. And any suggestion that interest rates are going to go up should, as Greenspan implied, lead to higher long-term yields. Yet they are falling.
BusinessZacks.com

Fed Chair Confirms Easy Monetary Policy Will Stay: 5 Top Picks

The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell once again reiterated that the central bank is in no hurry to alter its ongoing accommodative monetary policies any time soon. Despite mounting inflationary pressure, Powell still considers it transitory and expects it to moderate by the end of this year. Market participants are highly...
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

EUR/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.1772) as Federal Reserve officials indicate a looming shift in monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat as Retail Sales is expected to contact for second straight month. EUR/USD Hit...
Businessinvesting.com

Powell Fails To Convince Investors, BoC Not As Hawkish As Expected

Market participants increased somewhat their risk exposure yesterday, but not much, as they may have remained unconvinced from Fed Chair Powell’s remarks that it is still too early to start normalizing monetary policy. We also had a BoC decision, with officials tapering their QE purchases further as expected, but noting that the output gap is still expected to close in the second half of next year, disappointing those expecting a more hawkish language. Tonight, the central bank torch will be passed to the BoJ, but we don’t expect any fireworks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy