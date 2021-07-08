Are FOMC Minutes A Confirmation Of Fed’s Hawkish Shift?
The latest FOMC minutes were mixed. The discussion between hawks and doves continues giving gold no comfort. Who will gain the upper hand?. Yesterday, the FOMC published the minutes from its last meeting in June. Investors who counted on some clear clues are probably disappointed, as the minutes can please both hawks and doves. Indeed, the report showed that the Fed officials are divided on their inflation outlook and the appropriate course of action. The dovish side believes that the recent high inflation readings are transitory and they will ease in the not-so-distant future, while the hawkish camp.www.investing.com
