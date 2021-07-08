How Hurricanes Affect Local Housing Markets

The record-low foreclosure rate can be attributed to government-agency actions, federally and locally, to prevent the loss of homes during the coronavirus pandemic. "The government’s foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program have created an unprecedented situation—historically high numbers of seriously delinquent loans and historically low levels of foreclosure activity," said Rick Sharga, EVP of RealtyTrac, an ATTOM company. “With the moratorium scheduled to end on July 31, and half of the remaining borrowers in forbearance scheduled to exit that program over the next six months, we should start to get a more accurate read on the level of financial distress the pandemic has caused for homeowners across the country."
