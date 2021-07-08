Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Hurricanes Affect Local Housing Markets

dsnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoreLogic's Chief Economist Frank Nothaft recently discussed the ways Elsa and other expected tempests will impact properties, borrowers ability to keep up with housing payments, and local housing markets. He points to some of the things he witnessed in 2020 as a baseline for what to expect in future days,...

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Corelogic#Hurricanes Laura#Delta#Home#Ds News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Real Estatethemreport.com

As Competition Eases, Housing Market Remains Ripe for Sellers

Real estate economists expect house prices to accelerate less quickly and even begin to decrease in the coming weeks, as more owners place their homes on the market. "Like a slow-turning ship," the supply side of the housing market is slowly gaining momentum, as analyst Tim Ellis of Redfin puts it.
Des Moines, IAiowapublicradio.org

Understanding How The Pandemic Has Changed The Housing Market

In cities across the country, homes have been selling well above the listed value. Homeowners have seen their properties appreciate, and first-time homebuyers may feel like they’re priced out of the market. In May of this year, the median sales price of a home hit an all-time high. The Des...
Real Estateksl.com

US housing market floats back to earth

Real estate signs advertise new homes for sale in multiple new developments in York County, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. (Lucas Jackson, Reuters) — NEW YORK — The U.S. housing market appears to be straining under the weight of its own pandemic-driven success. Recent data shows the sector is returning from the stratosphere and coming back to pre-COVID levels, as evidenced by a slew of data released this week.
Florida Statenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Florida's Housing Market Gains New Listings

Florida's housing market is showing the same monthly trends with more closed sales, higher median prices, and more new listings compared to a year ago. Median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $351,000, up 24.5% from the previous year. For condo-townhouse units, the median price was $256,945,...
Dallas, TXHousing Wire

An inside look at local housing markets across the country

Local markets spotlights 5 different areas across the country, showcasing what is uniquely happening in those housing markets. Local real estate agents, loan officers and appraisers share what characteristics are currently defining their housing markets. Dallas, Texas. Recently Judith Abbott shepherded around a couple moving to the Dallas area from...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

How Disney’s Lake Nona Move Will Impact the Housing Market

Disney has officially confirmed its rumored move of many corporate offices from California to Florida. How could this upcoming move impact the housing market in Central Florida, and more specifically Lake Nona, which is where the offices will be located?. The housing market in Central Florida is hot right now....
Bloomer, WIbloomeradvance.com

Supply and Demand Driving Factor In Local Housing Market

You may have noticed home sales are still in the fast lane in our area. For sale signs are placed in a front yard one day with an accepted offer sign added only a few days later. Small towns like Bloomer are attactive areas right now with hometown conveniences, large...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Housing shortage affecting rent costs in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Finding housing has been difficult these past few months with very few options available. It’s also put a strain on anyone searching for apartments to rent. According to realtor.com rent prices are going up across the country, with the median rent price up...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Legal Marijuana is Affecting Colorado’s Housing Market

A new study has found that not only is the legalization of recreational marijuana affecting Colorado's housing market, but also why. The study, conducted by Clever Real Estate, determined that ever since recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado back in 2012, the housing market has skyrocketed and has issued a report on why they believe it has.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Poll: How does housing affect your outlook in Grand County?

This week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows. What do you think of the voluntary fishing closures on the Colorado River? (200 votes) • It’s the right choice to protect the fish — 48% • It wouldn’t be necessary if they left the water in the river...
Utah StateKUTV

How you can compete with cash offers in Utah's housing market

KUTV — If you have been beaten out by a cash offer for a house, Homie may have a solution for you to help you get the home of your dreams. Nationwide, 23% of real estate transactions are cash sales (up from 17% last year). In Utah, the number of cash offers increased by 58% percent from the previous year in June.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Foreclosure Activity at All-Time Low

The record-low foreclosure rate can be attributed to government-agency actions, federally and locally, to prevent the loss of homes during the coronavirus pandemic. "The government’s foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program have created an unprecedented situation—historically high numbers of seriously delinquent loans and historically low levels of foreclosure activity," said Rick Sharga, EVP of RealtyTrac, an ATTOM company. “With the moratorium scheduled to end on July 31, and half of the remaining borrowers in forbearance scheduled to exit that program over the next six months, we should start to get a more accurate read on the level of financial distress the pandemic has caused for homeowners across the country."
Real Estatedsnews.com

Relief in Sight for a Housing Market Short on Supply

Has released its latest Market Pulse report, covering 22 listing-derived metrics and comparing data between June 2020 and June 2021, which found that since June 2020, there have been 3,142,711 net new listings placed on the market, a 12% increase over the same period in 2019. “After a prolonged period...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Delinquency-Rate Milestone: First YOY Decrease Since March 2019

The overall delinquency rate, as tracked by the research team at CoreLogic, hit the lowest rate in a full year. Data from April showed 4.7% of all mortgages in the country in some state of arrear—the measurement includes any payment later than 30 days as well as all foreclosure cases. Compared to April 2020, this represents a 1.4 percentage point year-over-year decrease.
Real EstateThrive Global

Ryan David of We Buy Houses In Pennsylvania: “Study your local market”

Study your local market. Invest the time to educate yourself. Spend time studying property values. If you don’t have an understanding of your local housing market, then you cannot offer value to those in need. If you have no value to offer, the doors of your business can’t remain open for long. I have heard horror stories of individuals who have been victimized by those who claim to be real estate “experts”, but really lack even basic understanding. Due to this lack of knowledge, they provide false expectations to their clients and can’t deliver on their promises. This makes their clients angry, and rightfully so. These victims feel that everyone is out to harm them, even the most reputable companies. This is the #1 most frustrating situation I come across.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Hurricane

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel is publishing a two-part series to highlight the agricultural losses that occurred in 2020 due to weather disasters. This Market Intel article, the first in the series, looks at the measurable production losses that occurred in 2020. The second article in the series will discuss the gaps and challenges in previous disaster-aid legislation that leave producers unsupported when disaster strikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy