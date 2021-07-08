Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron inks a partnership with Jack’s
AJ McCarron is back in the southeast region. After starting his pro career in Cincinnati, the former University of Alabama quarterback has spent time at Buffalo, Oakland, and Houston with the Bills, Raiders, and Texans. He signed a one-year contract on April 30 for the Atlanta Falcons as Matt Ryan’s backup and is happy to be closer to home. A native of Mobile, Ala., McCarron enters his eighth season in the National Football League. He was a three-time BCS National Champion at Alabama, including a two-time national champion as a starter.tdalabamamag.com
