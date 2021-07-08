Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron inks a partnership with Jack’s

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.