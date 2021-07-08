Newest Zombies map, Mauer der Toten, coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on July 15
Treyarch has given fans a first look at gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s newest round-based Zombies experience, Mauer der Toten—as well as a release date. Mauer der Toten takes place near the Berlin Wall in 1984 and it features a new Wonder Weapon, which can be seen in the trailer released today. The Requiem strike team is back and fighting off hordes of the undead in Germany as the ongoing Zombies plot unfolds.dotesports.com
