Harry Raymond Jenks, 92, of Boonville, husband of June, passed away on February 8, 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation hours on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., where services will begin at noon, followed by interment in Boonville Cemetery, where members of Charles J. Love Post # 406, American Legion, Harland J. Hennessey Post V.F.W. and the Tun Tavern Leather Neck Marine Corps League, all of Boonville, will confer Military Rites.