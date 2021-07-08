Marvel's What If...? Trailer Arrives, Disney+ Announces Summer Release Date
Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Marvel's What If...?, the new animated series that reimagines how major events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new poster has also been released which features the tagline, "One question changes everything." The new trailer, which features the actual actors from the MCU reprising their roles by doing voiceovers for the series, can be watched below.movieweb.com
