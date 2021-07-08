Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Arrives, Disney+ Announces Summer Release Date

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has released the official trailer for Marvel's What If...?, the new animated series that reimagines how major events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new poster has also been released which features the tagline, "One question changes everything." The new trailer, which features the actual actors from the MCU reprising their roles by doing voiceovers for the series, can be watched below.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#D23 Magazine#Ac Bradley#Twitter#Theashbradley#Discussingfilm#Disney Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney already relocated Scarlett Johansson after leaving Marvel

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her latest Marvel movie when Black Widow opens on July 9. The 36-year-old actress will end a long 11-year stage that positioned her among the MCU’s most beloved stars. In this way, Disney will close its participation in the superhero franchise, but does not want to part with it: already relocated her to another important project. What is it about?
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Karen Gillan calls Thor: Love and Thunder “bonkers”

How can Taika Waititi top his last entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, one of the film’s stars has described Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the wildest movies yet. When speaking with Collider, Karen Gillan opened up about working on the latest Marvel entry. This film will...
MoviesMovieWeb

What Marvel Phase Four Is Really About According to MCU Boss Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.
MoviesMovieWeb

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Netflix's Bloody Action Flick Is All Style and No Substance

Karen Gillan leads an all-star cast of veteran actresses in a highly stylized, but surprisingly boring actioner. Gunpowder Milkshake is a neon lit jumble of bloody beatdowns and choreographed gunplay. A near invincible assassin protects a young girl with the help of her mentors. Bad guys have nifty names like Dracula and work for a criminal organization called "The Firm". The film feels like an exercise of throwing cotton candy at the screen. It's somewhat interesting to see, but feels like fluff and hot air in the end.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Brie Larson Lifts Massive Weight During Intense Workout As She Trains For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

That’s no movie magic. Brie Larson proved she truly is ‘Captain Marvel’ by sharing a workout video, one that showed how she’s getting buff for the upcoming sequel. The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, doesn’t hit theatres for another year, but Brie Larson is already getting into superhero shape. Brie, 31, who portrays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave fans a look into one of her exercises on Thursday (July 8.) “No toes were hurt in the making,” she captioned the video of her doing squats while lifting a lot of weight. While decked out in a matching crop top and leggings, and her hair pulled back in a tight pony, Brie made it look easy. She even took in a moment of pride when she finished her reps, smiling brightly after dropping the weights.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Don Cheadle's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Emmy Nom Has Marvel Fans Screaming

Don Cheadle landed an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many Marvel fans just aren't quite sure how to take the news. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cheadle has long been playing the role of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in various movies. He briefly appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode "New World Order, and while it was certainly an awesome cameo, you'd almost miss it if you blinked.
MoviesMovieWeb

Robert Downey Jr. Will Play Multiple Villains in HBO's The Sympathizer

Following his retirement from playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. has set up his next big project on the small screen. Per Deadline, HBO has ordered A24's limited series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel The Sympathizer with RDJ attached to co-star in multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists. The story is described as a "blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship."
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Doctor Strange: How Tilda Swinton Feels About Marvel’s Whitewashing Comments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-growing and has been making major steps forward in regards to inclusion and representation. But there were some speed bumps along the way, including the controversy about Doctor Strange’s casting of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One. Marvel’s Kevin Feige recently admitted fault in the controversy, and now Swinton herself has responded to those comments.
ComicsArs Technica

It’s a mad, mad multiverse as Marvel drops first trailer for What If…?

All our favorite MCU characters are back in animated form—plus a few more obscure players—in the first trailer for What If...?, a forthcoming series on Disney+ in which key events in the main timeline play out differently, "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities." It's part of the MCU's Phase Four, in which this multiverse will clearly play a pivotal role.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

WandaVision Nabs 23 Emmy Nominations Including Outstanding Limited Series

WandaVision is getting a lot of attention at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, as the hit show is even up for Outstanding Limited Series. On Tuesday, the full list of nominees were announced, and the show scored 23 nominations at the event, putting it in third place with the most noms overall. The Mandalorian and The Crown both pulled just ahead of WandaVision with 24 nominations each.
MoviesMovieWeb

New Star Trek Movie Is Happening, Chris Pine's Crew Returns with WandaVision Director

The next Star Trek movie is moving forward with WandaVision director Matt Shakman. Deadline reports that Shakman has just signed a deal to direct the next untitled Star Trek movie for Paramount and Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams, following several false starts to get the franchise's next movie off the ground. The news comes shortly after Shakman's WandaVision nabbed 23 Emmy nominations this year, instantly making everyone involved a much hotter commodity.
MoviesMovieWeb

How Much Did Black Widow Make During Its Streaming Debut on Disney+ Premier Access?

Good news all around, as Black Widow emerged from its opening weekend victorious in a way that saw off all competition. It crushed those who doubted Marvel would have the same pull in phase four, and proved that dual theatrical and streaming releases can be a deadly combination. Following an impressive opening day, Disney has now reported that Black Widow's debut took more than $218 million across the world including those choosing to watch the movie via Disney+ Premier Access. The breakdown is even more impressive, as the takings split came out fairly even with domestic cinemas accounting for $80 million, $78 coming from international, and $60 million making up the rest via streaming buy-ins.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Peacemaker HBO Max Series Wraps Filming with John Cena and Director James Gunn

The first season of Peacemaker has wrapped filming. A spinoff of James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker series stars John Cena as the titular villain who sees himself as a superhero. After more than four months of shooting, Gunn announced on Twitter that the series has just wrapped its first season with a post thanking the cast and crew for their efforts on the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy