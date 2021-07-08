Bovenzi Plans Eagle Scout Project in Rotary Park

Girl Scout Troop 20237 from Dunkirk recently met at Point Gratiot to clean up the park and plant rose bushes near the entrance to the beach. The troop, made up of Brownie, Junior and Cadette Scouts, did this as park of their Girl Scout Week Challenge badge that required them to plan a service project. It was also part of the Junior girlsá Animal Habitat badge where they needed to clean up an area where animals live. The Cadette girls wrote a letter to the city asking permission to hold the clean up event and all girls assisted in the planning and budgeting of the project. Point Gratiot was chosen because the troop held meetings outside at the park from August through October to adhere to COVID protocols while still be able to meet and participate in fun activities. Items found in the park included cigarette butts, juice boxes, fast food wrappers, bottle caps, deflated balloons and pop cans. Troop Leaders and girl members thanked Home Depot for its donation of rakes for the girls.