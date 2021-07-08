Bovenzi Plans Eagle Scout Project in Rotary Park
Andrew Bovenzi, a Life Scout from Boy Scout Troop 10, is determined to reach Eagle Scout rank before he turns 18. His Eagle project is focused on the refurbishment of the pavilion as well as multiple other improvements to Rotary Park. The pavilion’s picnic tables currently have some carvings, chipping paint, and the wood is splitting in certain spots. He plans to scrape, fill, and stain them to make them look nice again. He has also been organizing teams of people to restore the flowers and plants in the front of the park. Finally, in addition to other smaller projects, he plans on organizing teams of folks to resurface the basketball court.mhflsentinel.com
Comments / 0