FDOT to begin planning work on major road projects, kick off other work

Repair to the covered bridge is expected to begin at the end of next week and will take several days to complete, according to Kevin Nursick, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation. The tentative dates for the repair work are July 27-29th. It will be night work, scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. “There will be temporary short-term closures of approximately 15 minutes for the repairs to be done, tentatively scheduled for two nights of activity,” Nursick said.