FDOT to begin planning work on major road projects, kick off other work

By Will Brown
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Florida Department of Transportation has roadway projects slated for Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties in the fiscal year that began July 1.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

