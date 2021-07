Maura is the Founder & Partner of V2 Communications, the agency for disruptors dedicated to big thinking, bold moves and better outcomes. The pandemic has pushed many companies to adopt a hybrid talent model, in which contributions from freelancers and full-time employees are essential for driving the business forward. A hybrid workforce offers many advantages: Leaders can hire for specific skills on a short-term basis, add capacity on-demand and even tap former colleagues for consulting support. And in a world where, at least for the moment, remote work prevails, companies aren’t limited to local talent; they can bring in anyone from anywhere to meet their needs.