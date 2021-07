Haupt will contest his first DTM event since 2001, making him the only driver to compete across the championship’s three main eras. The German was part of Audi’s factory roster in the DTM between 1991-92, teaming up with the legendary Hans-Joachim Stuck at the Schmidt Motorsport outfit. His best finish during his two-year stint was a podium finish at the now-defunct AVUS circuit in Germany.