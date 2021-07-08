Food chat: Troubleshooting pie crust problems

The Washington Post Food staff recently answered questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat. Q: I read an essay about the dying art of pie crust making. The pictures of the crusts are swoon-worthy. I wish I could make crusts like that, but I can't. I think my main problem is cutting the fat into the flour. I know the fat should be pea sized, but I never seem to get there. I have huge lumps at the start, then all of a sudden, it's like cornmeal, with no in-between. I've tried the two knives method, I've used two different kinds of hand pie crust tools, to no avail. I know the fat needs to be cold when starting. I know that practice makes perfect, but it's frustrating to go through all the effort to keep getting sub-par results. Do any of you have any tips or tricks to help me?