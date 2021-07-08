5G Among the Innovations Driving the Need for New Network Architecture
5G, cloud and edge computing, and the IoT – any one of these monumental technology developments could be considered one of the biggest networking evolutions in human history. And yet we’re experiencing all of them simultaneously. As a combined force, they are radically changing the way people communicate – and the way networks are built to support them. While each of these is unique in its own way, one thing they share is the need for a new class of network for the communications infrastructure that underpins the vision.ceoworld.biz
Comments / 0