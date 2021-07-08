Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

5G Among the Innovations Driving the Need for New Network Architecture

By Jarrod J.S. Siket
ceoworld.biz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article5G, cloud and edge computing, and the IoT – any one of these monumental technology developments could be considered one of the biggest networking evolutions in human history. And yet we’re experiencing all of them simultaneously. As a combined force, they are radically changing the way people communicate – and the way networks are built to support them. While each of these is unique in its own way, one thing they share is the need for a new class of network for the communications infrastructure that underpins the vision.

ceoworld.biz

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Computing#Computing Power#Innovation#Omdia#Gartner#Smartnics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Driverless car service using 5G network launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the first commercial driverless car service that uses a 5G network has launched in Las Vegas. Halo and T-Mobile announced people will soon be able to summon driverless all-electric vehicles later this year. The fleet uses T-Mobile's 5G network to operate because it requires...
Technologytelecoms.com

Private 5G networks: inside the operator opportunity

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Arnab Das, VP, Global Service Line, Advanced Networking & IoT, Capgemini Engineering, explores the possibilities presented to operators by private networks. The global private 4G/5G infrastructure market will hit close to...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Case Study: High Security Architecture for Healthcare Networks

Cyber attacks against the healthcare industry continue to rise. The recent cautionary tale of the University of Vermont Health Network’s ransomware scare is but one example of how attackers are ramping up to steal data and disrupt services. Hospitals are working to fortify their defenses to keep one step ahead of the bad guys.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Comba Telecom Introduces Compact Ultrawide Multiband Antenna for 5G Networks

Comba Telecom Systems has launched a 428 mm Compact Ultrawide Multiband Antenna, that provides high-performance solutions to support future network development around the world. Stepping into the 5G Era, telecom operators are actively expediting the deployment of 5G networks to meet the growing demand for mobile data and IoT connections....
Technologyarxiv.org

QoS Prediction for 5G Connected and Automated Driving

Apostolos Kousaridas, Ramya Panthangi Manjunath, Jose Mauricio Perdomo, Chan Zhou, Ernst Zielinski, Steffen Schmitz, Andreas Pfadler. 5G communication system can support the demanding quality-of-service (QoS) requirements of many advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases. However, the safe and efficient driving, especially of automated vehicles, may be affected by sudden changes of the provided QoS. For that reason, the prediction of the QoS changes and the early notification of these predicted changes to the vehicles have been recently enabled by 5G communication systems. This solution enables the vehicles to avoid or mitigate the effect of sudden QoS changes at the application level. This article describes how QoS prediction could be generated by a 5G communication system and delivered to a V2X application. The tele-operated driving use case is used as an example to analyze the feasibility of a QoS prediction scheme. Useful recommendations for the development of a QoS prediction solution are provided, while open research topics are identified.
BusinessComputer Weekly

KUKA taps Nokia to facilitate industrial 5G SA private wireless network

KUKA, a manufacturer of industrial robots and automation systems, is to deploy Nokia 5G SA private wireless networking at its base in Germany. Headquartered in Augsburg, KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of about €2.6bn and roughly 14,000 employees. The company claims to be one of the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, offering customers a variety of products, from robots and cells to fully automated systems, and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal and plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Uncertainty-Aware, Shareable and Transparent Neural Network Architecture for Brain-Age Modeling

Tim Hahn, Jan Ernsting, Nils R. Winter, Vincent Holstein, Ramona Leenings, Marie Beisemann, Lukas Fisch, Kelvin Sarink, Daniel Emden, Nils Opel, Ronny Redlich, Jonathan Repple, Dominik Grotegerd, Susanne Meinert, Jochen G. Hirsch, Thoralf Niendorf, Beate Endemann, Fabian Bamberg, Thomas Kröncke, Robin Bülow, Henry Völzke, Oyunbileg von Stackelberg, Ramona Felizitas Sowade, Lale Umutlu, Börge Schmidt, Svenja Caspers, German National Cohort Study Center Consortium, Harald Kugel, Tilo Kircher, Benjamin Risse, Christian Gaser, James H. Cole, Udo Dannlowski, Klaus Berger.
Computersarxiv.org

Evolution of Non-Terrestrial Networks From 5G to 6G: A Survey

M. Mahdi Azari, Sourabh Solanki, Symeon Chatzinotas, Oltjon Kodheli, Hazem Sallouha, Achiel Colpaert, Jesus Fabian Mendoza Montoya, Sofie Pollin, Alireza Haqiqatnejad, Arsham Mostaani, Eva Lagunas, Bjorn Ottersten. Non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) traditionally had certain limited applications. However, the recent technological advancements opened up myriad applications of NTNs for 5G and beyond...
IndustryHPCwire

ExaWind Prepares for New Architectures, Bigger Simulations

The ExaWind project describes itself in terms of terms like wake formation, turbine-turbine interaction and blade-boundary-layer dynamics, but the pitch to the layperson is comparatively simple: more wind energy at a lower cost is a good thing, and to really get those numbers up, the U.S. will need large wind farms comprised of megawatt-scale turbines both onshore and offshore. Achieving that goal, in turn, requires understanding those complex dynamics. Enter ExaWind, a project sponsored by the Department of Energy and the Exascale Computing Project that aims to do just that with the power of high-performance computing. At ISC21, Mike Sprague – a research scientist with the National Wind Technology Center at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) – delved into the state of ExaWind and current benchmarks.
Technologythefastmode.com

Summa Networks at MWC 2021: New Capabilities for Subscriber Data Management Key to 5G Evolution

At the MWC 2021 that took place last week in Barcelona, leading subscriber data management solutions provider, Summa Networks, showcased its NextGen HSS®, a carrier-grade HSS / HLR / UDM solution. The Fast Mode spoke to Javier Martin, the company's CEO in a brief interview that discussed the overall MWC experience and its highlights, Summa Networks' key offerings in the subscriber data management space and the outlook for the telecoms sector for the rest of the year.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Ericsson and MIT begin research on next-gen 5G and 6G networks

Ericsson has announced that it’s teaming up with MIT to work on two research projects that will help to build new network infrastructure to deliver hardware that could power next-generation 5G and 6G mobile networks. Specifically, they will work on lithionic chips to enable neuromorphic computing. With the new lithionic...
TechnologyLight Reading

3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution

Though it has been over two years since the first 5G commercial networks went live, to judge from the entire mobile generation lifecycle, 5G has just started. The evolution of 5G networks from non-standalone (NSA) mode to standalone (SA) mode has already started in a number of countries and will become mainstream in the coming years. On top of high-speed access, considerably improved on what has been offered by 4G and already enabled by NSA mode, 5G SA will enable more advanced use cases much better, especially the business-oriented use cases requiring low latency and high capacity.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Bell Canada taps Google Cloud to support its 5G network

Google LLC’s cloud customer acquisition spree continued apace today as the company announced a strategic partnership with BCE Inc., better known as Bell Canada, to power its ongoing digital transformation and enhance its network and information technology infrastructure. Google said the multiyear partnership will pair its expertise in multicloud, data...
Computersnextplatform.com

Gutting Decades Of Architecture To Build A New Kind Of Processor

There are some features in any architecture that are essential, foundational, and non-negotiable. Right up to the moment that some clever architect shows us that this is not so. What is true of buildings and bridges is equally true of systems and their processors, which is why we use the same word to describe the people who design this macroscopic and microscopic structures.
IndustryCIO

The State of the Colocation Data Center Industry

To gather perspectives on current trends shaping the market drivers and challenges of colocation, Frost & Sullivan recently released its Colocation Data Center Report. In conjunction with this report, Gautham Gnanajothi, the Global Research Director and Head of Best Practices for Energy and Environment at Frost & Sullivan, interviewed Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Connectivity Strategy for QTS Realty Trust.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Telit 5G Module Certified for Use on T-Mobile's 5G Network in the United States

Telit announced that T-Mobile has certified its FN980 5G module for use on their 5G nationwide network. The FN980 module series empowers businesses to leverage 5G and Gigabit LTE to future proof IoT, enterprise applications and video, and this certification enables companies to take advantage of T-Mobile's 5G network on the sub-6 GHz spectrum.
Businessaithority.com

QCT Joins Forces With DZS to Create Blueprints For 5G Network Service Deployment

Companies Sign Global Partnership Teaming Agreement To Deepen Collaboration In Network Virtualization, Edge Cloud And Open RAN. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, and DZS, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, announced a strategic partnership to jointly accelerate virtualization and containerized Open RAN-based infrastructures for telco operators. This partnership between DZS and QCT leverages DZS mobile transport, telco edge, and converged network expertise and QCT’s server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities, to address carrier and operator business opportunities in 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization.
Technologythefastmode.com

5G Yet to Bring Innovations Around Connectivity Pricing Featured

Unlike its predecessor, 5G does not bring significant innovations to pricing strategies by telecom operators globally. Back in 2011, the introduction of LTE accompanied a marked improvement in data download speeds and capacity, especially when compared to existing technologies like HSDP/HSPA+, WCDMA and EVDO. Operators used that as the basis to introduce price premiums for better quality-of-service. Depending on the local market context, LTE premium over 3G services varied. At the same time, challenger operators used the opportunity to undercut incumbent pricing and gain market shares. In essence, LTE pricing had its structure around data allowance (data volume), access speed (bitrate), quality of services and value addition (with content bundling).
Businessthefastmode.com

Telefonica Invests in Private LTE/5G Network Startup Monogoto

Telefónica Tech Ventures, Telefónica’s investment vehicle for cybersecurity, cloud and IoT/Big Data startups, has participated in a seed investment round in Monogoto, a company specialising in the management of secure private LTE/5G networks. Founded in 2018, Monogoto has developed an IoT connectivity cloud platform under the IaaS model that works...

Comments / 0

Community Policy