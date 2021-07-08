Cancel
Cars

When hitting the road in an electric vehicle, plan for the unexpected

By Jack D. Smith
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning to take a road trip in your electric vehicle (EV)? Think you have planned thoroughly and anticipated everything that could go wrong? So did we. Our 1,600-mile road trip from Maryland to Georgia and back again would be the first long-range test of our new Nissan Leaf SV Plus and its 220-mile battery range. In preparation for the journey, my wife, Davina, and I plotted and calculated our stops and tried to anticipate any potential issues. We even practiced speed-charging at some local stations.

