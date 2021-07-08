Oakland A’s: Pinder goes on IL with hamstring injury

The Oakland Athletics placed Chad Pinder on the injured list again on Thursday, and they expect to be without their key utilityman until at least early August. The A’s placed Pinder on the 10-day injured list before their game against the Houston Astros because of a right hamstring strain he suffered the previous night. Oakland selected the contract of 30-year-old infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Pinder’s place.