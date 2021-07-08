Packard, Gloria K.
CANANDAIGUA: Gloria passed away at 88 years old on June 30, 2021 - it would have been her 70th wedding anniversary. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Packard; sister Joan Kendt and brother Ronald (Lorretta) Kendt. She is survived by her children Eileen (David) Lousley, Bradley Packard, Kenneth (Carol) Packard, Douglas (Laura) Packard, and Sandra Packard; as well as her sister Gail (Charles) Salerno; grandchildren Nicole Packard, Brandon Packard, and Amanda (Henry) Wilck; and extended family.waynetimes.com
