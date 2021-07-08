Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBCA presents 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to Larry Brown

By Archive
NBA
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Larry Brown, widely and highly regarded as one of the game’s premier teachers, and the only coach in history to have won both an NBA and NCAA Championship, is the recipient of the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today. “Larry...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Daly
Person
Bernie Bickerstaff
Person
Frank Layden
Person
Lenny Wilkens
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Hubie Brown
Person
Joe Dumars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nbca#Ncaa Championship#The Selection Committee#Oakland Oaks Championship#The Carolina Cougars#Nba Championship#Detroit Pistons#Aba Coach#Ncaa Coach#Nba Finals#The San Antonio Spurs#The Los Angeles Clippers#Gold Medals#The Usa National Team#General Counsel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Larry Brown Comments On His Return To Coaching

After five years away from college basketball, coaching legend Larry Brown is returning to the game as an assistant to Penny Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers. This week, Brown issued his first public comments on his decision to join the Tigers. In a recent interview, he said that over the past few years he’s been watching a lot of other coaches and talking to virtually everyone, sharing his ideas.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Larry Brown accepts prestigious award, new coaching job

Former UNC basketball standout Larry Brown is not only being recognized for his coaching excellence, but has found a new gig to continue his storied career. Both on the collegiate and professional level, Larry Brown has had a tremendous coaching career. In honor of what Brown has been able to accomplish on the sidelines, the former UNC basketball standout and coach recently received a prestigious award.
NBA247Sports

Penny Hardaway explains hire of Larry Brown

Memphis Tigers head basketball coach Penny Hardaway raised some eyebrows at the end of June when he hired former college and NBA coach Larry Brown as an assistant on his staff. Brown’s age, 80, is a concern that many had about the hire but in a recent press conference, Hardaway made his case for the hire of Brown making sense.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBATMZ.com

Robert Horry Claims Phil Jackson Made 'Master' Comment, But He's No Racist!

7-time NBA champ Robert Horry is defending Phil Jackson ... saying he does NOT believe the man is racist -- but admits there were times he had to "check" the legendary coach for comments made towards his players. Horry is responding to bombshell allegations Scottie Pippen made earlier this week...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy