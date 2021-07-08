Cancel
Oakland A’s: Pinder goes on IL with hamstring injury

By Jacob Rudner
East Bay Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Athletics placed Chad Pinder on the injured list again on Thursday, and they expect to be without their key utilityman until at least early August. The A’s placed Pinder on the 10-day injured list before their game against the Houston Astros because of a right hamstring strain he suffered the previous night. Oakland selected the contract of 30-year-old infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Pinder’s place.

MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's place Chad Pinder (hamstring) on IL, call up infielder Jacob Wilson

HOUSTON - The A’s placed utilityman Chad Pinder on the injured list with a right hamstring strain and called up infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday’s series finale in Houston. Pinder was injured on the last play of Oakland’s loss Wednesday night. He was running out a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Athletics put Chad Pinder (hamstring) on injured list

The Oakland Athletics put infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Pinder suffered the injury while running to first base on the final out of Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated that Pinder will likely miss at least a month. The Athletics purchased the contract of infielder Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster move. Matt Chapman is replacing Pinder on third base Thursday and hitting fifth versus Astros' right-hander Lance McCullers.
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s place Chad Pinder on injured list, call up Jacob Wilson

The injuries are piling up in the Oakland A’s lineup. The A’s announced Thursday morning that they’ve placed super-sub Chad Pinder on the 10-day injured list. The diagnosis is a strained right hamstring. The injury occurred on the final play of Oakland’s loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday. With...
