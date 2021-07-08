Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh County, PA

As air travel surges, runways to be closed over 6 days at Lehigh Valley International Airport

By Sarah Cassi
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking to catch a flight out of Lehigh Valley International Airport in September, your options are going to be a little limited. The airport in Lehigh County is halting all air traffic for two stretches so crews can continue the airport’s four-phase $90 million runway improvement project. The first closure will last 72 hours Sept. 17-19, and the second will be 54 hours from Sept. 28 until 6 a.m. Sept. 30.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Northampton, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Northampton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Northampton, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Lvia#Senate#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Everything is in miniature at this N.J. dollhouse shop

In describing her business, the founder of a new dollhouse shop in Hunterdon County made one thing perfectly clear: it’s not just for children. “We sell to kids, and we sell to collectors — there’s super high-end pieces for collectors,” said Karen Aird, who owns the eponymous Karen’s Dollhouse Shop in Clinton. “(We work with) master miniature craftsmen, and people who do fine silver, and blown glassware.”
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in the Lehigh Valley region this weekend and beyond (July 23-29)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” and “Sleep Tight!,” textiles, quilts and bed covers from around the world, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 11. Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Hunterdon County

The Dutch Country Farmers Market (19 Commerce St., Raritan Township | 908.806.8476) features home-style comfort foods, sweet treats and farm fresh products. Here, look for fresh and prepared foods as well as various candies, homemade snacks, fresh meats, pies, cakes and breads, fresh salads, vegetables and produce, milk and cheese products and more. The market is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy