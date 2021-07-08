As air travel surges, runways to be closed over 6 days at Lehigh Valley International Airport

If you’re looking to catch a flight out of Lehigh Valley International Airport in September, your options are going to be a little limited. The airport in Lehigh County is halting all air traffic for two stretches so crews can continue the airport’s four-phase $90 million runway improvement project. The first closure will last 72 hours Sept. 17-19, and the second will be 54 hours from Sept. 28 until 6 a.m. Sept. 30.