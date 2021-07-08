Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman fumes her washing machine is ‘mugging her off’ by not cleaning her clothes – but people point out it’s her fault

By Katie Storey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

A WOMAN was left fuming with her washing machine and claimed it was "mugging her off" after the laundry tablet got stuck in the machine's door and it wouldn't clean her clothes properly.

She was seen venting her frustration online, as the laundry tablet failed to dissolve and eventually got sucked in by the machine - but people were quick to point out that the mishap was actually her own fault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQIHa_0arB1AbZ00
A woman was left fuming with her washing machine after the laundry tablet got stuck Credit: TikTok/@saffronkemp

TikTok user @saffronkemp shared a video online of her laundry fail and fumed that despite her putting a wash on, she was going to be left with a bunch of dirty clothes and towels.

"Today I got mugged off by my own washing machine how’s your day going?" she captioned her post, as she explained what had happened.

She says in the video: "Well, this is f***ing annoying, I've put a wash on and it's not getting f***ing cleaned because the tablet keeps getting stuck under the door.

"Like... the f***? Just get caught on something and go. Go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0BDV_0arB1AbZ00
She vented her frustration over her washing not being cleaned properly because of the tablet going rogue Credit: TikTok/@saffronkemp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQIRl_0arB1AbZ00
Claiming her washing machine was "mugging her off", the woman revealed the tablet then got sucked into the rubber around the door Credit: TikTok/@saffronkemp

Attend Fabulous' FREE Girls' Night In & be in with a chance of winning a £500 beauty goodie bag

Next week, we'll be throwing our first ever Fabulous Girls Night In - and who else would we get to co-host the event than Vicky Pattison herself?!

Our beauty editor Tara Ledden will be chatting to the Queen of the Jungle all about her makeup regime and the products she just couldn't live without.

As they talk all things beauty, Tara and Vicky will also be trying out 2021's top products - as voted by YOU in this year's Fabulous Beauty Awards.

Better still, the event is completely FREE to attend - and as it's virtual, tuning in while you're mid-pamper and in your PJs is actively encouraged.

And if that wasn't enough, all attendants will be in with a chance of winning one of 10 beauty goodie bags worth an eye-watering £500.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up to this completely free girly pamper evening here.

Meanwhile, here's how to clean your washing machine and all you need is cotton buds and £1 mould and mildew spray.

Plus, cleaning-obsessed mums are using dishwasher tablets to clean their washing machines and the results are horrifying.

And we previously shared Mrs Hinch's hack for washing filthy beauty blenders using a hairband and sock.

Comments / 3

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Pattison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Washing Machine#Tiktok#Saffronkemp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
GreenMatters

Dirty Washing Machine? These Natural Cleaning Methods Will Make It Good As New

For a device meant to keep clothes clean and smelling fresh, washing machines can get surprisingly disgusting pretty quickly, especially if cleaning them isn’t part of your routine maintenance. If your clothes are coming out smelling a little funky, or your machine is working a little harder to get through a load, it might be time to learn how to clean a washing machine naturally.
Public SafetyNY Daily News

Woman comes home to strange man wearing her clothes and cooking dinner

A Toronto woman came home to find a man wearing her clothes and cooking a meal in her kitchen around 5 p.m. Monday, police report. Canadian cops say Robert Anthony Stumpo, 35, fled when the unidentified woman, 33, phoned for help. He was apprehended a short time later and charged with breaking and entering. A police report states he stole unspecified “personal items” too.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman reveals she and friend accidentally ‘drugged’ themselves by smelling ‘highly poisonous’ flower

A woman has recounted how she and a friend accidentally “drugged” themselves with a toxic flower in a viral TikTok.Last week, musician Raffaela Weyman, who goes by the username @SongsByRalph on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she explained that she and her friend had spent the night smelling the bloom after coming across the “beautiful flower”.However, according to the singer-songwriter, the pair began to feel weird shortly after, with Weyman revealing that that night she experienced her “first sleep paralysis dream”.The friends reportedly discovered the issue the next morning, when they identified the flower as Angel’s Trumpet, an “extremely...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.

Comments / 3

Community Policy