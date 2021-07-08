Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

COVID outbreak reportedly threatens Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight

 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gShT7_0arB10rY00

A COVID-19 outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp threatens to postpone his July 24 heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder, ESPN reported Thursday.

No official updates have been announced for the pay-per-view fight, scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sources told ESPN that, if necessary, the highly anticipated third match between Fury, 32, and Wilder, 35, would likely be pushed back until September.

The first Fury-Wilder meeting in December 2018 ended in a disputed draw. Fury won the rematch in February 2020 when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Neither has appeared in the ring since.

Fury, a 6-foot-9 Englishman dubbed “The Gypsy King,” is 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts. Wilder, a 6-foot-7 American known as “The Bronze Bomber,” is 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III finalized for July 24 in Las Vegas

–Field Level Media

